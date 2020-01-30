2020 Outstanding Independents, Ethnic: Compare Foods

Evolving demographics and increased U.S. consumer interest in exotic foods is driving tremendous growth in the ethnic independent grocery industry, and Compare Foods Supermarkets in Charlotte, N.C., is leveraging that opportunity to the fullest.

According to Arnhem, Netherlands-based Innova Market Insights, sales of foods that highlighted ethnic flavors grew more than 20% in 2018 as U.S. consumers of all stripes ate more tortillas, sriracha and adobo.

“Compare Foods is special because of the connection that it makes with all of its customers,” says Omar G. Jorge Peña, CEO of the company, which has become renowned in the Charlotte region for its assortment of imported products from all over the world, large produce departments, custom butcher counters, quality prepared foods and Mexican-style bakeries.