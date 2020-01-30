2020 Outstanding Independents: Faster, Fresher and More Localized
In 1971, Trig and Tula Solberg opened a small grocery store in Land O’Lakes, Wis. Today, in an era in which big-box supermarkets and small-box discounters dominate the landscape, and consumers can order groceries online and have them delivered to their doors by these and other retailers in under 30 minutes, this independent grocer, Trig’s, has grown into a small chain of eight stores.
How?
VIEW THE WINNERS IN EACH CATEGORY
“At Trig’s, we’re obsessed with fresh,” says Kindl Furtak, director of marketing for T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. “In a highly competitive market, our guests expect superior quality, consistency and selection. We work hard to ‘wow’ our guests, especially in our fresh departments.”
Trig’s is one of 18 winners of Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Outstanding Independent Awards. Most U.S. consumers buy their groceries at larger food retailers and grocery chains. Each February, however, PG honors small independents such as Trig’s, which is thriving by offering the “anti-supermarket”experience that many consumers increasingly are looking for today.
This new breed of consumer, especially those of the younger generations, wants stores that are faster in offering things such as hot — and frequently vegan or organic — grab-and-go meals. They want stores with fresher, higher-quality produce, meat and plant-based food offerings. And they want stores that are more “local,” that serve as meeting places in their communities where one can find products and service that are personalized right down to the ZIP code. All of these features provide these Outstanding Independents with a level of innovative differentiation not found at most supermarkets or online grocers.
In fact, as you’ll see from this year’s Outstanding Independent Award honorees, some of the deepest transformation in the grocery industry is happening at the independent level, in both cities and small towns, where innovative indie food retailers are leveraging the grocery aisle to serve a wider range of consumers, from the socially conscious to those living in underserved economic communities.
Of course, the qualities of being nimble, adaptable and personalized can all be leveraged in any size grocer to generate sales growth. But these Outstanding Independents are hitting the mark by staying ahead of consumer trends, and their momentum shows no sign of stopping.
Congratulations to an inspiring group of Outstanding Independents! Read more about each one:
Single store
Oneota Community Food Co-op
Decorah, Iowa
MULTISTORE
Woodlands Market
Kentfield, Calif.
BAKERY
Trig’s
Minocqua, Wis.
CULINARY
Glorioso’s Italian Market
Milwaukee
DELI/PREPARED FOODS
Palmer’s Market
Darien, Conn.
ETHNIC
Compare Foods
Charlotte, N.C.
EXPERIENCE
Barons Market
Poway, Calif.
Eddie’s of Roland Park
Baltimore
FOOD SECURITY
Baldwin Market
Baldwin, Fla.
Local Market
Chicago
Local
Roots Market
Clarksville, Md.
Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods
Walla Walla, Wash.
MEAT / SEAFOOD
Grand & Essex Market
Bergenfield, N.J.
PRODUCE
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Health & Wellness
Pilgrim's Market
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
SOCIAL PURPOSE
Charley Family Shop’n Save
Greensburg, Pa.
Oliver’s Market
Santa Rosa, Calif.
SUSTAINABILITY
PCC Community Markets
Seattle