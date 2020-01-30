2020 Outstanding Independents, Local: Roots Market and Walla Walla's Harvest Foods

Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods

Nolan and Kathleen Lockwood have been institutions in the Washington state food industry for more than 50 years.

“We have been in the grocery business for over five decades, but it has only been the last 13 years that we have owned our own store, learning a different side of the business. It didn’t take long before we began to realize the importance of learning from others as well as sharing our own experiences,” says Nolan Lockwood.

The Lockwoods have operated Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods since 2006, regularly contributing to more than 26 local events and fundraisers. The store has actively supported more than 30 local farmers and producers, not counting the 60-plua local wineries that have helped make the region world famous in the wine industry.

Nolan Lockwood has spent his career in grocery, beginning as a store director for Albertsons Cos. and later becoming president/CEO of Thriftway and Red Apple Stores. He was also sales and marketing director for Smith Brothers Farms. Now, however, the Lockwoods are retiring, having sold Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods to a new buyer in December 2019.

“I have gained a wide range of experience and knowledge over the [past] 55 years by working in various segments of the grocery business,” Nolan Lockwood says. “My goal has always been to help the area’s local producers and manufacturers achieve greater success. The organizations and farmers that I work with are both satisfying and rewarding. I believe, through our partnerships, it has allowed many of those great family businesses a chance to reach their own goals quicker and with less burdens.”