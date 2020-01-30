2020 Outstanding Independents, Produce: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace
In the Northeast, shoppers like to say that Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace isn’t a market, it’s an experience.
Uncle Giuseppe’s opened in 1998 in East Meadow, N.Y., and has expanded to seven stores in New York state and one store in New Jersey, based on the popularity of its experiential stores, a sharp focus on the best fresh produce and meats, and a gourmet assortment of dry goods.
“Customers have come to love our various departments, including a meat department with a selection of the best steaks, poultry, roasts and Italian sausage made daily; a deli counter with dozens of dishes made using traditional Italian recipes; and a produce department with a large variety of domestic, imported, local and organic fruits and vegetables,” says Marketing Manager Jillian Gundy. Each location has a seafood department with live lobsters and freshly caught seafood. The cheese department offers hundreds of varieties from around the world.
2020 OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENTS
Uncle Giuseppe’s aims to replicate the way our grandparents used to shop, visiting trusted neighborhood stores and markets with service that “treats you like family” — complete with Italian music, samples and friendly associates.
“Our mozzarella machines are imported directly from Italy,” Gundy says. “People can come see our pasta rooms and watch fresh ravioli and pasta [being] prepared daily. We even have an Italian bakery where customers can enjoy their favorite baked goods, and a candy counter with sweets and treats all house-made.”