2020 Outstanding Independents, Health & Wellness: Pilgrim's Market

“The Pilgrim’s mission is to serve, empower and delight our health-seeking customers,” says Nicole Henley, human resources director for the grocer. “We believe in going above and beyond to always provide the very best customer service experience. The No. 1 compliment we receive is about the quality of our staff and the family-like experience that is provided.”

Pilgrim’s takes educating customers to a higher level than most grocers.

“We believe knowledge is power. We make constant efforts to empower our customers to pursue wellness from a holistic approach,” Henley says. “Our supplements and health and beauty team members are some of the most knowledgeable around. Our entire team takes pride in being the champions of their departments and having thorough knowledge of all the products found in their aisles. Additionally, our events center hosts a wide array of educational classes covering topics like fermentation, natural medicine, raw food, essential oils, CBD and more.”

Pilgrim’s also focuses on employee retention. The grocer says that it constantly reviews and revises its benefits package to ensure that it’s providing useful and valuable benefits to employees. The store pays for 75% of employee health insurance and 50% of employee dental insurance, offers a 3% match into retirement accounts, and matches up to $40 per month into associates’ health savings accounts. Pilgrim’s also shares store profits with employees through a bonus program paid out each quarter.

“We aim to live out our mission statement at the employee level by truly serving, empowering and delighting our team members every day,” Henley says.