2020 Outstanding Independents, Culinary: Glorioso’s Italian Market

A decade ago, Progressive Grocer lauded the transformation of Glorioso’s Italian Market from a tiny, historic storefront on Milwaukee’s Brady Street to a food-forward supermarket serving the city’s ancestral East Side Italian neighborhood. In the 10 ensuing years, the 74-year-old family-owned business has continued to raise the bar on service, quality and innovation in grocery and retail foodservice.

Built upon a tradition of family recipes for old-world Italian specialties, Glorioso’s offers a full-service deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads; imported cheeses; a meat counter; a bakery department; a beverage department; and a wide range of Italian grocery items. There are gelato, espresso, fresh sausage, and Italian wine and beer. Indoor and seasonal outdoor seating invites patrons to linger and savor.