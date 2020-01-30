2020 Outstanding Independents, Culinary: Glorioso’s Italian Market
A decade ago, Progressive Grocer lauded the transformation of Glorioso’s Italian Market from a tiny, historic storefront on Milwaukee’s Brady Street to a food-forward supermarket serving the city’s ancestral East Side Italian neighborhood. In the 10 ensuing years, the 74-year-old family-owned business has continued to raise the bar on service, quality and innovation in grocery and retail foodservice.
Built upon a tradition of family recipes for old-world Italian specialties, Glorioso’s offers a full-service deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads; imported cheeses; a meat counter; a bakery department; a beverage department; and a wide range of Italian grocery items. There are gelato, espresso, fresh sausage, and Italian wine and beer. Indoor and seasonal outdoor seating invites patrons to linger and savor.
2020 OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENTS
With the success of its new 10,000-square-foot market, Glorioso’s returned to the original 1,500-square-foot storefront across the street and transformed it into Appetito, a culinary center that includes space for hands-on cooking classes and demonstrations, expanded kitchens for increased catering and food production, and event space. Appetito expands the “Italian experience” of the store into an interactive space where people can come together over quality Italian food and beverages. Cooking classes can accommodate up to 28 people, and there’s additional event space for up to 100, including tour groups, private parties and corporate events.
Founded in 1946 by three brothers and still operated by members of the founding family, Glorioso’s has gained national recognition as one of the finest Italian markets in the country.