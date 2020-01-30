2020 Outstanding Independents, Experience: Barons Market and Eddie's of Roland Park

Eddie's of roland park

There are three good reasons why Eddie’s of Roland Park has been thriving in Baltimore for 75 years: exceptional service, extraordinary quality and a diverse selection. Eddie’s provides a shopping experience that can’t be replicated in supermarkets or online, and it has become a food destination — now with two locations — beloved by Baltimoreans.

So, who is Eddie? In 1954, Victor Cohen joined a buying and advertising cooperative that was formed by Eddie Levy. Some time later, the cooperative dissolved, but the name “Eddie’s” stuck. In the early 1980s, the company distinguished itself as “Eddie’s of Roland Park.” But it also distinguished itself with a signature crab soup and crab cakes, and with turkeys and roast beef from its own kitchen. A prepared food offering at a grocery store was a brand-new concept then, and that was the origin of the grocer’s popular Gourmet to Go department.

In 1992, Victor’s daughter, Nancy Cohen, opened the second and larger Eddie’s of Roland Park location, in Baltimore County. Today, Nancy Cohen and her sons, Michael and Andrew Schaffer, carry on the proud tradition established by Victor so many years ago.

Last year, Eddie’s hosted a year’s worth of contests, events and community partnerships that allowed the grocer to collect customer stories and memories of shopping at the store throughout the years. In September, the retailer handpicked an assortment of the strongest customer stories and invited select customers, vendors and staff to participate in a photo shoot to promote holiday goods and services. The grocer also contacted local celebrities, including novelist Anne Tyler and filmmaker John Waters, both avid Eddie’s shoppers, to participate by submitting a photo or quote of their own.

With these photographs and stories as inspiration, Eddie’s redesigned its holiday catalog. These seasonal marketing efforts culminated in record-setting Thanksgiving catering sales, bolstered by customer growth and new business-to-business outreach.