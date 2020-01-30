2020 Outstanding Independents, Meat/Seafood: Grand & Essex Market

Grand & Essex has also built its reputation on the superior quality of its expansive deli and butcher departments.

“Customers travel from all corners of Bergen County just for our fresh Prime USDA American beef and clean poultry,” Baer says. Impressively, butchers from Grand & Essex are available on WhatsApp so that customers can communicate directly with them about meat orders.

“We hand-peel hundreds of thousands of potatoes yearly for our legendary potato kugel and Chanukah latkes, because using machines affects our famous and genuine homey taste,” Baer says. “Authenticity carries through to our Sephardic fusion cuisine, Little Italy pizza shop, fresh sushi and our ‘hot from the oven’ bakery goods.”

Innovations over the past year include a new smokehouse that offers kosher consumers one-of-a-kind ribs, smoked meats and barbecue.

“And we’re one of the first grocery stores to have a certified health coach in-store twice a week to discuss health and nutrition with customers,” Baer adds.