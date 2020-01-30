2020 Outstanding Independents, Multistore: Woodlands Market

If you Google “Woodlands Market in Kentfield, California,” here are some of the reviews you would read on social media sites:

“The meat is always fresh, delicious and the counter is always kept clean and neat, unlike most other butchers’ departments at other markets. We love, love, love Woodlands Markets meats!!!”

“They sell the world’s best peanut butter cups.”

“I just want to give a shoutout to the wonderful service of their employees during the blackout!! ESPECIALLY the baristas!! They absolutely ROCK!! Hundreds of people in line for coffee and yet they still smiled and got us through the lines as quickly as possible!! Thank you Woodlands!!”

When you have customers taking the time and effort to go online and write phrases such as “love, love, love”; type exclamation points; and use all caps in relation to your store, you must be doing something right.