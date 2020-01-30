2020 Outstanding Independents, Bakery: Trig's

Reason No. 3: Obsessed with fresh: Highly trained Trig’s shoppers always pick the freshest items for you.

Obsessed with fresh: Highly trained Trig’s shoppers always pick the freshest items for you. Reason No. 4: Convenient: Spend less time shopping and [more time] doing the things you enjoy.

Convenient: Spend less time shopping and [more time] doing the things you enjoy. Reason No. 5: $5 off your next Trig’s online order.

Who says that smaller operators can’t compete with the big chains and ecommerce giants in online grocery? Then again, the Trig’s mission statement says it all: “We will go out of our way to serve our customers better than any other retailer in the community.” And that means also excelling in the bakery department.

“When our central bakery was devastated by a fire earlier this year, the team turned a potential disaster into an opportunity to move bakery operations into the stores and offer a fresh-from-the-oven experience to guests,” says Kindl Furtak, director of marketing for T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. “Bakery quickly gained momentum and has introduced several new signature items.”

Trig’s also boasts expansive full-service fresh meat and seafood cases, an innovative deli offering such programs as fresh sushi, HIT (High Intensity Taste) Bowls, and Fresh & Fast prepared meals, and a vast liquor department featuring more than 10,000 varietals of wine, craft beer and spirits.

Additionally, Trig’s shoppers are treated to dozens of events each year, including Lobsterfest, Hatch chile roasting, Mistletoe Market and a New Year’s seafood event. An event committee supports each store with playbooks for every occasion.

“Everything we do drives toward the goal of giving back. Every dollar earned is reinvested into our stores, donated to causes in the community or used to support our associates,” Furtak says.