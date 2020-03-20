How Grocers Can Fill Vacancies Now

An independent grocer in Miami has come up with an innovative way to fill immediate openings amid skyrocketing consumer demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sedano’s Supermarkets is partnering with Versailles and La Carreta to provide temporary jobs for the restaurants’ employees affected by this pandemic. The Hispanic grocery chain says it is looking to add up to 400 full-time and part-time positions across its stores, while Versailles and La Carreta close their dining rooms and focus only on takeout, delivery and walk-up window orders.

“This collaboration reflects who we are as companies in our community,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “During difficult times, local businesses and communities need to support one another.”

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano’s serves Florida’s growing multicultural communities with 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Osceola counties.