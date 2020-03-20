Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Want 25K More Associates

Dollar Tree Inc. plans to increase its workforce by more than 10%, hoping to hire 25,000 full- and part-time associates in the United States as demand skyrockets due to COVID-19. Open positions include managers, cashiers and stockers in the 15,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, and fillers, equipment operators and warehouse associates at the company's 24 distribution centers.

“During this unprecedented time, our Company is seeking 25,000 motivated individuals to support our stores and distribution centers as we provide essential products at great values to the communities we serve,” stated Betty Click, Dollar Tree's chief human resources officer. “Whether you are home unexpectedly or are just starting your career, we have a broad range of positions to fit your needs and availability.”

“We are committed to serving our communities by providing customers with critical essentials, especially during times of uncertainty,” stated Gary Philbin, Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams at the stores, distribution centers, and store support center have been dedicated and focused on maintaining safe and healthy environments for our associates and customers, while providing essential products at great values to the neighborhoods where we also live, work, and shop.”

All segments of the grocery industry from wholesalers to delivery services are also adding to their teams to keep up with increasing demand during the coronavirus outbreak.