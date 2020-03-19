Natural Grocers Thanks Employees With Boosted Benefits

Natural Grocers is offering additional benefits its employees, referred to as its good4U Crew, in recognition for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak. All hourly crew members will receive a $1-per-hour raise starting with the pay period of March 23, and the grocer will pay a discretionary bonus to all workers.

All full-time and part-time employees will be provided up to two weeks of paid leave if they test positive for the coronavirus or if they're placed under mandatory quarantine by public health authorities. Additional pay replacement may be provided for up to an additional 12 weeks, under Natural Grocers' short-term disability benefit, if a crew member is unable to return to work after the initial two weeks.

"We are living and working in extraordinary times, and the news regarding the coronavirus pandemic is confusing, worrying and unfortunately driving uncertainty and fear. During these times, it is even more important that we support each other and acknowledge each other for being there for our communities and each other," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers EVP. "As this crisis continues to unfold, we are using our Five Founding Principles to guide us as we navigate how to serve the public and our crew, and one of our Five Founding Principles is our Commitment to our good4u Crew. We greatly appreciate the hard and dedicated work that our teams have put in over the last weeks."

To keep up, the grocer is actively hiring temporary full-time stocking and cleaning positions at all 157 of its stores across 20 states. To apply for the temporary stocking and cleaning positions, potential employees can visit www.naturalgrocers.com/temp-work or text "GROW" to 97211 to talk with a recruiter.

Founded in Colorado in 1955, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 157 stores in 20 states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.