H-E-B Commits $3M to Nonprofits Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

H-E-B has made an initial $3 million pledge to support local organizations helping people most in need and working hard to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

With this gift, H-E-B’s partnership with local nonprofits will provide relief to some of the grocer's most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families. Of this $3 million commitment, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State, which will provide more than 6 million meals. Additionally, the company will deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to various food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America.

Part of this commitment will provide $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families, such as Meals on Wheels.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

H-E-B is also dedicating $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research. Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat the illness.

Further H-E-B is pledging $1 million in financial support for its nonprofit partners providing vital services during this time.

Other grocers have also given substantial amounts to address the outbreak, among them Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, which have pledged $25 million to aid front-line organizations, and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, which announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart and Cincinnati-based Kroger are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on PG's list.