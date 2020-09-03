UPDATING: Industry Events Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak

As we enter the second month of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, many grocery and food industry organizations are postponing, canceling or rescheduling events.

Below are some of the events that have been affected so far. Progressive Grocer will update this list regularly as we receive more information about postponed, canceled or rescheduled events.

Events are listed in alphabetical order.

Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., has no new date as of yet.

Global Retailing Ideas Summit in Tucson, Ariz., to Oct. 8-9

IRI Growth Summit in Orlando, Fla., is canceled.

ShopTalk in Las Vegas, Nev., has been rescheduled to Sept. 14-17.

SupplySide East in Secaucus, N.J. has been postponed to June 23-24.