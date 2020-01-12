Natural Grocers Outlines Holiday Plans

Natural Grocers says it has revamped and expanded its annual Holly Deals program as consumers shop during this pandemic holiday season.

From Dec 12 –24, Natural Grocers is making it possible to do all holiday shopping in one place. With Holly Deals, customers can shop for special savings on more than 100 products that cover four seasonal categories: gifts for all, the best in stocking stuffers (including special treats for family pets), high-quality baking and cooking ingredients, and party foods.

"2020 has been a hard year for so many people, and we hope this year's Holly Deals make it a little easier for our communities to bring cheer to everyone in their holiday orbit, whether they are celebrating in person or virtually," remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "We increased the savings on items across multiple departments and made them available for longer, making these good4u products even more affordable. Due to our robust COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, we are able to offer a clean and safe-as-possible shopping environment."

Local food bank donations, which are a company-wide program throughout the year, will continue during the holiday season. Customers will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register until Dec. 31, and Natural Grocers will continue its ongoing 5-cent donation every time customers purchase a reusable bag or bring their own. These donations will help meet the growing needs of community members experiencing food insecurity by providing Natural Grocers gift cards.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 160 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.