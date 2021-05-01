Hy-Vee Launches Healthie

Hy-Vee is getting more serious about nutrition and health.

The food retailer launched its new, virtual dietitian services platform, Healthie, as another way to connect with its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Free services include virtual store tours, dietitian discovery sessions and monthly virtual classes led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to help customers start — or continue — their wellness journey. Other services are available for a fee, including the Healthy Habits menu program ($99) that provides meal plans and product recommendations to support nutrition goals and health needs, and personalized nutrition counseling packages (which range from $125 to $250 depending on a customer’s individualized need).

“While our helpful smiles are still in the aisles at our stores, Healthie offers our customers a way to virtually connect with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian for nutrition services using a computer, tablet or smartphone,” said Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee’s EVP of business innovation and chief health officer. “Through online services like individual nutrition counseling, meal planning, nutrition store tours and classes, our dietitians can continue to provide practical tips for making lasting change.”

The first free, live January virtual class “21 Tips for a Healthy 2021” will be led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian and will provide advice on nutrition, healthy habits and nutritious products to promote total wellness in the upcoming year. It will be offered several times throughout the month, and more than 100 participants will win a goody bag filled with healthy products and coupons, while 35 lucky winners will receive a $100 Hy-Vee gift card. The complete calendar of classes can be found on the Healthie platform.

With sales of $11 billion annually, the employee-owned Hy-Vee, the parent company of Vivid Clear Rx, operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.