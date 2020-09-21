Hy-Vee Opens First DSW Shop

Hy-Vee is redefining convenience by becoming the everything store, and that includes selling the latest shoe styles from Skechers or Nike.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery chain has opened the first DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse locations inside its grocery stores in Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Eagan, Minn., with four more locations scheduled to open over the next two weeks. The company says that it could open at least 10 of these shops across its eight-state region in 2021.

Hy-Vee is hoping the partnership with DSW's parent company, Columbus, Ohio-based Designer Brands, which was revealed back in April, will attract consumers who want a one-stop shop for both groceries and apparel, and who are attracted to mass retailers such as Target and Walmart. On Monday, Sept. 21, Walmart launched a new fashion brand called Free Assembly, hoping to attract more of its grocery shoppers to its apparel lines. Both Hy-Vee and Walmart hope that when customers come into stores to buy groceries, they'll also pick up new shoes or a pair of jeans.

The new, 1,200-square-foot DSW stores-within-stores at Hy-Vee offer customers a digitally supported in-store shopping experience, featuring footwear products for women, men and kids. In the DSW in-store locations, customers are able to try on shoes and select from a variety of athletic, fashion, casual and iconic brands.

“We continue to innovate and help today’s consumer by offering them an easier and more convenient way to shop quality footwear for their families,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, president and CEO. “By combining in-store and online shopping experiences together with DSW, we are able to meet the unique needs of every shopper and make the shopping experience — whether in-store, online or both — seamless.”

The Hy-Vee stores with DSW shops will also feature in-store DSW pickup lockers, allowing customers to order from dsw.com and have their order shipped directly to the store. Customers are notified via text when their order is ready to be picked up and are provided with a code to enter at the locker. Additionally, each location also features a DSW digital showroom wall, displaying 100 of the top-trending shoes of the season. Shoes on the wall can be ordered via a QR code from dsw.com and shipped directly to a customer’s home, or shipped to the store’s DSW pickup locker. Customers are also able to redeem DSW VIP rewards and promotions at the in-store locations.

“We are thrilled to deliver Hy-Vee customers a convenient way to purchase footwear through a digitally supported in-store experience that offers customers – regardless of their shopping preference – multiple options to view, try and buy shoes,” said Designer Brands Chief Growth Officer Bill Jordan. “Designer Brands continues to innovate the retailing experience, and we remain committed to bring our customers differentiated experiences and address their evolving shopping habits.”

The new DSW stores-within-stores can be found at the following locations:

Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee, 9409 Zane Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Open

Cottage Grove Hy-Vee, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove, Minn.; Opens Sept. 25

Eagan Hy-Vee, 1500 Central Park Commons Dr., Eagan, Minn.; Open

Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, Minn.; Opens Sept. 25

Savage Hy-Vee, 6150 Egan Drive, Savage, Minn.; Opens Oct. 2

Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S., Shakopee, Minn.; Opens Oct. 2



Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on PG's list.