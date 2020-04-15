Hy-Vee Jumps Into Shoe Sales With Both Feet

Hy-Vee is introducing a new shop-in-shops lifestyle concept at its stores. The supermarket chain has partnered with Designer Brands Inc. to offer DSW Designer Show Warehouse footwear and accessories both in-store and online.

"Quality footwear and accessories will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we've made these solutions available to our shoppers," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman, CEO and president. "Hy-Vee's goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format, and we're proud to partner with a company that shares the same vision."

During to the coronavirus outbreak, the partnership is launching initially with an online experience via Hy-Vee.com before moving in-store. The companies will then launch a pilot of family footwear in a pallet format in more than 120 Hy-Vee stores before rolling out the official shop-in-shop locations company-wide.

"We are excited to be growing in new categories and delivering DSW's mission of inspiring self-expression to Hy-Vee customers," said Designer Brands' CEO Roger Rawlins. "Our commercial team has positioned itself as the plug-and-play solution to grow in the footwear category. We're looking forward to working with our incredible partner, Hy-Vee, to offer an amazing assortment of quality footwear for the whole family at a great value."

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.