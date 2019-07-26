Hy-Vee Partners with Joe Fresh to Offer Clothing

Hy-Vee Inc. has partnered with Canadian fashion retailer Joe Fresh to add apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty for women, men, children and babies to select stores.

The shop-in-shop concept is launching in seven markets: Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Mo.; Lincoln, Neb.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Rochester, Minn.; and Grand Island, Neb.

“Quality clothing, accessories, footwear and beauty will always serve as a top need for the American consumer, which is why we’ve made these solutions available to our shoppers,” said Darren Baty, the grocer's EVP of nonfoods. “Hy-Vee’s goal is to provide its customers the very best in all lifestyle categories in a convenient and easy-to-shop format.”

Hy-Vee has F&F clothing boutiques in select markets as well, since it embarked on a partnership with that retailer, which has locations in Central Europe and Asia.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.