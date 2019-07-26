Hy-Vee Plans Drive-Thru for Online Order Pickup

Hy-Vee plans to add its first drive-through for customers to pick up their online grocery orders. The kiosk will be near its New Hope, Minn., store, as reported by local news outlet CCX media.

It will be located west of the store and have three lanes for shoppers who ordered their groceries through its Aisles Online service. The groceries, however, won't come from the store itself, but from a nearby warehouse.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.