Hy-Vee Opens Minnesota HealthMarket Rx, Pharmacy Locations

Hy-Vee Inc. has opened nine Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx locations and one Hy-Vee Pharmacy location in the Rochester, Minn., area, following its acquisition of the former Weber & Judd pharmacy locations revealed in February. Patient files have been automatically transferred to the Hy-Vee locations.

The stores are in Rochester (the pharmacy and a HealthMarket Rx at separate sites), Kasson, Pine Island, Plainview, Preston, Spring Valley, St. Charles, Stewartville and Zumbrota, Minn.

“We are excited to bring Hy-Vee’s health-and-wellness offerings to so many new communities and customers in the Rochester area,” noted Tryce Polley, Hy-Vee’s director of HealthMarket Rx locations. “Customers can expect to see many of the same helpful smiles they know, as well as new friendly faces, as we strive to help make their lives easier, healthier and happier.”

As well as traditional pharmacy services, all of the converted locations provide text-message notifications, free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood- pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian on hand for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 per 30-day supply or $10 per 90-day supply.

Additionally, Hy-Vee pharmacies are integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices to enable customers to manage their prescriptions and other pharmacy needs more easily.

According to the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer, official grand-opening events at each location will take place over the next few weeks.

The company introduced the first free-standing HealthMarket – an extension of an in-store department – last July in its hometown, with plans to open up to 60 locations.

An employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, Hy-Vee is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.