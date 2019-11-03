Press enter to search
Close search

Hy-Vee Officially Nixes Minnesota Distribution Center

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hy-Vee Officially Nixes Minnesota Distribution Center

03/11/2019
Hy-Vee Officially Nixes Minnesota Distribution Center

Hy-Vee officials confirmed last week that the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer will not be proceeding with a distribution center in Austin, Minn. It would have been the first outside of Iowa.

In a statement released to local news outlets, Hy-Vee said that the project was canceled "after evaluating recent changes in consumer shopping and lifestyle behaviors…Our newer facilities that opened in Ankeny, Iowa, and Chariton, Iowa, will assist with supplying fresh items to Hy-Vee’s locations and eliminate the need for an additional distribution center at this time.”

Hy-Vee first announced plans for the distribution center in September 2017, but then said just two months later that it was delaying groundbreaking for the facility.

At that time, Hy-Vee noted that it was focusing its efforts on new formats, such as the recently opened Fast & Fresh small format concept located in Davenport and Altoona, Iowa, which the company recently said that it would expand. The grocer also recently opened its new Hy-Vee Health-Market concept in West Des Moines.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Planning Minnesota Distribution Center

Grocer continues to expand in the Twin Cities

Hy-Vee Delays Minnesota Distribution Center

Iowa grocer to focus on new formats, prepared foods, online fulfillment centers

Hy-Vee Has Big Plans for Fresh-Focused, Small-Format Fast & Fresh Concept

Midwest grocer opens 1, plans 2 more locations in Des Moines area

Hy-Vee Opens 1st Free-Standing HealthMarket

New concept an expanded version of in-store department

RELATED TOPICS