Meijer's New Fashion Line Focuses on Working Women

Meijer has introduced its own relevant, “fashion-forward” clothing line that is said to bridge the gap between denim and the business suit for women in the workplace.

Ophelia Roe apparel, available in sizes small through 3x, is a first-of-its-kind line at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based mass-merchandiser, using more polished fabrics and featuring “trend-forward” details, patterns and cuts. Styles will rotate every eight weeks.

The line is now available at all of the Midwestern retailer’s locations.

"There is a nationwide dilemma where women are confused about what to wear at work, because there's a big difference between denim and donning a structured suit – and those aren't necessarily the best options on a daily basis," said Annette Repasch, group VP of softlines for Meijer. "We are so excited for our customers to embrace Ophelia Roe, because this line is the perfect solution: it's relevant, fashionable, unique and affordable, [and] you can't find it anywhere else."

The rollout marks the second time this summer a major food retailer has introduced a new “fashion-forward” apparel line to help drive traffic to stores. In early July, the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. said that it would launch Dip, a new apparel brand for which it joined forces with renowned fashion designer Joe Mimran, known for developing Canadian grocer Loblaw’s iconic Joe Fresh apparel brand.

Seeking to create a stylish, affordable clothing line for Kroger, the grocer and the designer said at the time of the rollout that “Dip will transform our apparel business, further redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger.” Dip will comprise five collections: Men’s, Women’s, Juniors, Kids and Baby, and will offer flexible collections and seasonal highlights to help make outfit assembly, or clothing an entire family, quick and easy.

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 list of the top grocers in the United States.