Hy-Vee Marks National Family Meals Month

Hy-Vee will mark National Family Meals Month this September with resources, solutions and giveaways that will bring families together for mealtime in unique ways in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the Arlington, Virginia-based FMI - The Food Industry Association, National Family Meals Month is an industry-inspired movement to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals. Research shows that children who share regular family meals typically display better grades, improved nutrition, stronger family relationships and higher self-esteem, and that they're less likely to use drugs and alcohol.

Throughout the month of September, Hy-Vee is providing tools to help families have at least one more meal together each week. The grocer’s support of National Family Meals Month includes the following (additional announcements will be made throughout the month as well):

A sweepstakes will give families the chance to participate in a 90-second shopping spree to win free groceries, plus the opportunity to earn an additional $1,000. The shopping sprees will be held in select markets in celebration of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary and National Family Meals Month. All events will take place before store hours, with employees and participants wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep everyone safe. Information on how to enter will be shared on Hy-Vee’s Facebook page and website.

Contactless drive-thru giveaways offering free Hy-Vee Mealtime dinners will be held in select markets. Approximately 500 meal kits that serve four to six people will be given away at each event, with the aim of helping to bring families around the dinner table, as well as to aid those who might be financially burdened due to COVID-19.

Kids can eat free with each purchase of an adult entrée every day in September at all Hy-Vee foodservice departments, as well as at Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee Market Grille locations. Customers can get one free kids meal with each purchase of a select adult entrée, valid for dine-in and carry out or delivery from hy-vee.com/mealtime . Delivery is available in some markets, and the offer is open to children ages 12 and younger.

Daily recipes, weekly meal ideas and grab-and-go dinner options will be offered on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms to make mealtime easier. The Hy-Vee KidsFit social media platforms will share videos and resources to encourage kids and parents to stay active and make healthy choices together.

A digital Family Cooking Guide containing themed recipes will help support various dietary needs and lifestyles. The resource is available on hy-vee.com/familymeals

Live cooking demonstrations with Hy-Vee dietitians will take place each Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on the Hy-Vee Facebook page. Viewers can participate in the Q&A sessions and enter for the chance to win prizes.

Free, virtual family-friendly health-and-wellness classes led by Hy-Vee dietitians will help educate children and adults on how to manage healthy lifestyles.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.