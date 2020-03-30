Hy-Vee Aims to Keep Families Healthy With Online Program

With schools closed across its marketing area during the coronavirus pandemic, Hy-Vee Inc. has launched the Hy-Vee KidsFit program online. The free daily 15- to 20-minute videos share fun physical activities with children and their families.

As well as keeping kids active, the goal of the daily videos is to offer a structured routine for children to follow while they’re at home. A new video will go out every day at 9 a.m., seven days a week. The videos are available at hy-veekidsfit.com/at-home/ or hstv.com by selecting the Hy-Vee KidsFit At Home video.

Families can put on the daily videos to participate in a quick and easy physical workout led by Hy-Vee Certified Personal Trainer and Youth Fitness Specialist Daira Driftmier. During the videos, Driftmier and the KidsFit team will engage in interactive games and activities that viewers can do in their own home.

“As this pandemic continues to limit and affect our everyday lives, Hy-Vee remains committed to making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” noted Driftmier. “We hope these videos will provide a productive outlet for children and families during this time, while also promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles within their homes.”

Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise and nutrition for children and families since 2015. To date, more than 404,000 kids have taken part in the initiative.

The grocer’s other COVID-19 moves include installing plexiglass windows at checkout to protect associates and customers, temporarily banning reusable bags, suspending its return policy and offering free grocery delivery to seniors and other vulnerable groups via DoorDash.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.