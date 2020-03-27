DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors

More than 2,000 grocery stores are helping make on-demand grocery delivery more accessible to those most vulnerable during this crisis, by collectively waiving delivery frees on orders fulfilled by DoorDash for shoppers age 60 and older. Eligible customers in almost every major U.S. city can shop from local specialty markets, independent grocers and major regional chains, and get free delivery on their orders.

Spearheaded by on-demand local logistics platform DoorDash, the effort also includes ecommerce grocery services Freshop, GrocerKey, Mercato and Rosie. Via DoorDash Drive, the tech company’s white-label logistics platform, grocery partners have on-demand access to the DoorDash Dasher fleet to fulfill deliveries. To lessen contact between the customer and Dasher (DoorDash delivery person), customers will be able to request a no-contact delivery at checkout, noting where to leave their order in the checkout page. Sign-up details, promo terms and age verification vary by location and partner.

Among the participating grocers are Hy-Vee Inc., Woodman’s, Kowalski’s and hundreds of independent grocers such as Piggly Wiggly, LifeThyme Natural Market, Le District and Matherne’s. Depending on the grocer, the program will run through May 7, with delivery subject to availability and store hours.

In one example, beginning March 31, Hy-Vee will offer free delivery not only for those who are 60 and older, but also pregnant women and other vulnerable people, in communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash. These customers can use a designated promo code at checkout when they place their online order. The promotion with Hy-Vee will cover as many as 20,000 deliveries. Operating more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, employee-owned Hy-Vee is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

“In our continued emphasis on safety and health throughout this crisis, we want to make sure that those who are most at risk are able to shop for their daily grocery needs online and access affordable and safe on-demand grocery options without ever having to leave their homes,” said Casey North, VP of drive at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “We are proud to team up with our partners in the grocery industry to make this a reality across stores nationally.”

“The current health crisis has made food procurement a challenge for everyone, but for those over 60 years of age, long lines and crowded stores pose an elevated risk,” noted Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato, which provides online ordering and same-day delivery for more than 900 stores across the country. “At the same time, independent grocers are showing their true character, and that’s a deep-rooted desire to provide their communities with quality, and in many cases, local food items. By waiving our delivery fees we hope to connect these two groups and help foster the type of connections that make our local communities across the nation so special.”

“Now more than ever, Americans across the country need a safe and reliable way to get groceries for their households,” observed Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie, which partners with such independent retailers as Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods, Macey's and Gourmet A'Fare. “Our partnership with DoorDash has enabled independent grocers across the nation to serve more members of their communities with a no-contact delivery option. This free-delivery campaign from DoorDash is an amazing benefit for those who need it the most. We are proud to partner with DoorDash on this important initiative.”

H-E-B is already offering a similar service to seniors through its Favor ecommerce solution. With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based the grocer is No. 6 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list, while Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s is No. 43 on the list.