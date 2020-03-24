Mercato, SPINS Launch Attribute-Powered Grocery Ecommerce Solution

Mercato, a grocery ecommerce fulfillment platform for independent grocers and specialty food stores, and SPINS, a wellness-focused data and technology provider, have teamed for the launch of what the companies called the largest product attribute-powered grocery ecommerce solution.

The partnership combines SPINS' product intelligence data and attributes with Mercato’s full-service ecommerce and home delivery experience. Bringing a full range of health, wellness, diet and sustainability information directly to consumers allows for a new level of personalized online shopping. Customers can browse and discover products via data-enabled search, filtering, recommendations and more throughout their entire customer journey in omnichannel environments.

“Mercato’s mission is to empower independent grocers with the necessary tools to provide fresh, local ingredients to their communities,” noted Bobby Brannigan, CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “Supporting sophisticated search technology and providing solutions for customers’ demanding and ever-changing health needs and diet preferences is a necessity in today's online grocery shopping landscape. SPINS' in-depth data and analytics expertise will be invaluable to our valued partners and their customers.”

By joining forces with Mercato, SPINS brings innovation and data into local shopping experiences, permitting the lifestyle and dietary preferences of each customer to be readily met not only in the store, but also online.