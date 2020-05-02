Grace's Marketplace Launches Grocery Delivery

Grace’s Marketplace has teamed up with Mercato to offer grocery delivery of the retailer's European-style offerings.

Grace’s Marketplace, with two stores in the New York City area, will offer same-day delivery of gourmet products, fresh produce, premium seafood and meats, party trays, and prepared foods.

“It’s central to our history to find new ways to provide New Yorkers with our carefully curated menu of old-world style ingredients and recipes. We found that large providers such as Instacart and Amazon weren’t the right fit for the Grace’s Marketplace brand, which has always focused on high-touch customer service and same-day freshness,” said Daniel Soares, strategy director at Grace's.

New Yorkers can elect to visit Mercato.com for on-demand, same-day delivery from Grace’s Marketplace and hundreds of other merchants in their area, or they can sign up for one of Mercato’s two Mercato Green membership plans for a deep discount on unlimited, same-day deliveries from their favorite neighborhood grocers.

Mercato’s Neighborhood plan covers deliveries up to three miles from the store and is $8/month or $96/year, and the City plan covers up to 10 miles and is $19/month or $228/year. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial and Mercato plants a tree for every order placed by a Mercato Green member.

“This business is close to my heart because I grew up helping out in my dad’s small grocery store in Brooklyn. Independent, main-street retailers like Grace’s Marketplace and my dad’s shop empower neighborhoods with history, economic growth, and community connection. Unlike Amazon, Mercato offers deliveries that are hand-packed by the grocers themselves, with special attention given to quality, freshness, and customer service,” says Mercato Founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan. “We’re honored to add Grace’s Marketplace – a beloved and iconic independent New York market – to the Mercato marketplace.”

Mercato.com provides an online storefront for independent grocers to list their goods, and consumers to conveniently order fresh foods and pantry staples from stores in their community. Consumers can either have their orders delivered to their doorstep or have them available for pick up, typically within an hour or two.

Mercato’s delivery network is powered by DoorDash, the leading on-demand food platform, fulfills the majority of Mercato’s grocery delivery orders from over 800 independent grocers, bringing low-cost, on-demand delivery to shoppers nationwide.