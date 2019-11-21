Mercato Marks Small Business Saturday With 1 Year of Free Grocery Delivery for $1

Mercato, an online grocery ecommerce platform for independent grocers and specialty food stores, will offer its Mercato Green annual membership on sale for $1 – it normally goes for $96 – on Small Business Saturday, which falls on Nov. 30 this year. The aim of the offer is to encourage food shoppers to shop locally all year long by providing the one-time 24-hour deal.

Mercato Green enables consumers across the United States to receive unlimited, free, same-day deliveries of items from neighborhood grocery markets and retailers, which in turn supports the local economy. The San Diego-based company also plants a tree for each order placed by a Mercato Green member.

“We got into this business because we believe small businesses and independent grocers, like my dad, empower neighborhoods with economic growth and community connection. Amazon, with over 100 million Prime members, continues to put the pressure on Main Street retailers, and Mercato Green enables these grocers to fight back,” noted Mercato founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan, whose father ran a small grocery store in Brooklyn, N.Y. “On Small Business Saturday, we’re offering Mercato Green memberships, which provide unlimited, free grocery deliveries from independent markets in their communities, at just a dollar for one year. We won’t be making this offer again, so it pays for consumers who love delivery of the freshest produce, meat, fish, baked goods, and more to act on Nov. 30.”

There are two Mercato Green membership plans: The Neighborhood plan covers deliveries up to 3 miles from the store and is usually $8 per month, or $96 per year, while the City plan covers up to 10 miles and is $23 per month, or $276 per year. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial and provide a deep discount for consumers seeking the convenience and reliability of same-day delivery from neighborhood grocers.

Mercato provides an online storefront where independent grocers can list their goods and from which shoppers can order fresh foods and pantry staples from stores in their community. Consumers can then either have their orders delivered to their homes or have them available for pickup, usually within an hour or two.

This past August, Mercato revealed a partnership with San Francisco-based on-demand food platform DoorDash, which now fulfills the majority of Mercato’s grocery delivery orders from more than 800 independent grocers.

Consumers can sign up for their $1 Mercato Green annual membership online on Nov. 30.