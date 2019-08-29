Mercato, DoorDash Partner in Ecommerce for Independent Grocers

Mercato, the online ordering and delivery platform for independent grocers, has partnered with technology and delivery company DoorDash in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada. Mercato currently has onboarded approximately 750 independent grocers and specialty markets in 22 states, and DoorDash will fulfill the majority of these ecommerce orders.

Customers can receive free order delivery within 10 miles through Sept. 30, using the promo code "DoorDash" at checkout at www.mercato.com. Same-day delivery is available for meat, fish, produce, bakery, prepared foods, pantry staples, and more.

“DoorDash and Mercato are highly aligned in our desire to help local businesses succeed,” said Mercato founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan. “In the next few months, we will have even more news regarding our delivery programs, including our first delivery subscription offering. We expect these developments will dramatically increase access to affordable grocery deliveries, providing huge value to consumers and the hundreds of amazing small businesses on the Mercato platform.”

In July, Mercato closed a funding round led by Greycroft, a venture capital firm, and Loeb Enterprises, which has invested with the company before.

San Diego-based Mercato allows independent grocers to throttle orders, define delivery lead times, communicate directly with their customers, and easily add items and change prices in real time on their Mercato storefront. The platform also enables grocers to access product and pricing analytics to determine trends and manage inventory.