H-E-B Rolls Out Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors

Going one better than the many supermarkets that have instituted dedicated “senior hours” at their stores, Texas grocer H-E-B has established the Senior Support line to provide populations most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a convenient way to order essential products.

H-E-B’s approach takes the concept of protecting at-risk populations to a new level. In partnership with its Favor Delivery service, which it acquired in 2018, the company has launched a low-cost solution that gives seniors access to personal shoppers by phone, allowing them to have essential food and supplies delivered to them while remaining in the comfort and safety of their homes. The program, which launched Friday, March 20, gives those 60 and older the ability to place orders with Favor using a curated list of products available from H-E-B.

“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B’s COO. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

