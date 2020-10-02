Press enter to search
H-E-B Gives Master Class in Employee Retention

By Gina Acosta - 02/10/2020
H-E-B employees are flooding social media with "$100 buck selfie"

H-E-B employees are flocking to social media to say thanks to their employer for a $100 gift after H-E-B was named the best U.S grocery retailer in a recent survey.

According to KVUE TV, each employee in the company received $100 last week, along with a thank you note:

“You should be extremely proud of the most recent achievement we received being recognized as the top U.S. grocery retailer by leading consumer research firm, dunnhumby, in its annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI) report," the message read in part.

H-E-B employees are using the hashtag #HEBProud to share their love for working at the company. The company has more than 120,000 employees.

Earlier this year H-E-B dethroned Trader Joe's as the No. 1 grocer in the U.S. in the dunnhumby Retail Preference Index (RPI). The RPI, now in its third year, looks at the top 60 companies in the food and consumables space and employs a unique methodology to rank companies on seven key metrics that feed into an overall ranking.

The complete Retailer Preference Index is available from dunnhumby online. 

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

