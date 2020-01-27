H-E-B Taps Star Power for App Downloads, Free Groceries

H-E-B is teaming up with Texas native and well-known actress Eva Longoria during the Super Bowl, encouraging shoppers to download the new My H-E-B app — which launched last month — for a chance to win a lifetime of free groceries.

Participants must download the mobile app, which is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play; create or log into an H-E-B account; and play the game in the app. The game will ask registered users to choose 10 H-E-B products that were featured during the Super Bowl commercial for a chance to win. Entrants can enter only once.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B group VP of marketing and advertising. “On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime.”

The commercial airs in the break between the game’s third and fourth quarters in more than a dozen key Texas markets, and people have until Feb. 16 to play.

H-E-B's delivery service Favor, which it acquired in 2018, will also air a commercial during the Super Bowl.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.