H-E-B Mobile App Gets Makeover

H-E-B has rolled out its new My H-E-B mobile app to make it easier for customers to shop on their phones or tablets.

“The new My H-E-B mobile app is a perfect example of how we are investing in new technologies to enhance our digital services and establish H-E-B as a digital retail leader,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer. “We continue to grow our talented H-E-B digital team in Austin and at our company headquarters in San Antonio to deliver on this investment and provide the best possible digital experience to our customers and partners.”

Some of the new features shoppers can expect from the app include:

The ability to browse in store, or choose to start an H-E-B Curbside or Home Delivery order, without having to open a web browser. From the home screen, shopping can be done by browsing departments, scanning product bar codes, choosing items from curated collections or reordering previous orders or purchases.

A more efficient coupon experience that makes clipping, finding and redeeming coupons easier and more fun. When coupons are clipped, customers can easily add items needed to fulfill the offer, and at checkout, the app will highlight any missed coupons or related items required to ensure maximum savings. Customers shopping in-store can scan a single bar code at checkout to redeem all clipped coupons instantly.

Improved search and location functions enabling the in-store shopper to view product availability and find where items are located.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.