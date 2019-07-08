H-E-B Plans 2nd Tech Hub in Texas

H-E-B has revealed preliminary plans to open a 150,000-square-foot, five-story tech center at its San Antonio headquarters. This comes after the grocer opened an Eastside Tech Hub in Austin in June.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2020, with a completion date by summer 2022.

The facility will be able to house 1,000 employees, with initial plans to add 500 new jobs in San Antonio and relocate digital employees from other locations within the city.

Company-wide, there are more than 5,500 H-E-B ecommerce employees who work with the H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery team.

“Our success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B president. “We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”

The new San Antonio facility will have similarities to the Austin location (see photos), including dynamic work spaces. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects will design the project.

“The San Antonio tech center will be become part of the new front door to our Arsenal campus, just as H-E-B Digital is creating a new front door for our customers online and via mobile shopping experiences,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.