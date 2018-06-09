H-E-B's New Austin Facility Continues Trend of Grocers Thinking as Technology Companies First

Texas grocer H-E-B, like many other grocers recently, is thinking more like a technology company first by opening a facility dedicated to innovation and grocery technology in East Austin.

The new facility will house the San Antonio-based grocer's growing digital team and Favor, the Austin-based on-demand delivery service H-E-B acquired earlier this year. The San Antonio-based grocer has signed a long-term lease on the building, which is slated to open next spring.

The recently renovated industrial warehouse will become a "creative and collaborative workspace" for Austin-based associates on the grocer's digital team, as well as the headquarters for Favor. H-E-B enlisted HPI Corporate Services as its tenant broker and has engaged global architecture firm IA Interior Architects to fully customize the two-story, 81,000-square-foot facility. Located at 2416 East Sixth Street, the property is within walking distance of several amenities, including restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and the 7th Street H-E-B store.

With the new facility, H-E-B plans to add several hundred jobs to the local economy and is actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including product management, product design and software engineering.