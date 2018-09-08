H-E-B Names Chief Product Officer for Digital

H-E-B has appointed Mike Georgoff chief product officer, H-E-B Digital. Bringing to his new role more than a decade of experience at high-growth consumer technology startups, Georgoff will help spur H-E-B’s ongoing omnichannel growth, overseeing the Texas grocer’s digital-product strategy, design and development.

“This is an industry-leading company that is strategically positioned to deliver a cutting-edge digital experience to customers,” said Georgoff, who will report to Chief Digital Officer Jag Bath, who entered his role in May. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join such a talented team focused on bringing innovation, growth and success to H-E-B.”

Georgoff’s most recent position was chief product officer at Main Street Hub, an Austin, Texas-based digital marketing firm acquired by GoDaddy earlier this year. Before that, he held leadership roles at Redbox and RetailMeNot, helping to guide each from early-stage businesses to public companies worth $1 billion-plus.

This appointment represents H-E-B’s latest bid to beef up its digital offerings. Other recent actions undertaken by the San Antonio-based company include its acquisition of on-demand delivery service Favor, and its continued rollout of H-E-B Delivery and H-E-B Curbside, now available in more than 100 locations across the Lone Star State and on track to reach 165 stores this year.

“Mike is a highly respected veteran of product development in the digital space, and someone with his expertise strengthens our commitment to building out H-E-B’s omnichannel services,” noted Bath, who joined the company in May. “He has a proven track record leading successful product and design teams, which puts him in a position to help us build the ultimate digital experience for our customers to go along with the unparalleled service of our world-class stores.”

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H.E. Butt Grocery Co. is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.