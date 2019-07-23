H-E-B Signs on to GreenChill Partnership

H-E-B has joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) voluntary GreenChill Partnership, bolstering its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by continuing to invest in eco-friendly refrigeration systems.

“H-E-B is proud to join this cutting-edge partnership, which further signifies our commitment to be strong environmental stewards,” noted Winell Herron, group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs at San Antonio-based H-E-B. “This pledge demonstrates our ongoing effort to provide our customers with more than just a great place to shop – we want them to know we’re actively protecting the state we proudly call home.”

To oversee these efforts, H-E-B has appointed Keilly Witman director of refrigerant management and sustainability. Witman launched and managed the GreenChill Partnership during her six years in the EPA’s Stratospheric Protection Division. In her new role, she will guide H-E-B’s refrigerant strategies and ensure that the grocer surpasses the partnership’s standards.

“H-E-B is a fantastic company to have join EPA’s GreenChill Partnership because of their leadership in adopting advanced refrigeration technology,” noted Tom Land, current manager of the GreenChill Partnership. “The GreenChill Partnership looks forward to working with H-E-B to acknowledge the company’s environmentally responsible management of their refrigeration systems.”

The grocery store chain’s environmental sustainability activities include having several LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) stores, including a LEED Gold-certified location in Austin, Texas, which was the first North American supermarket to feature a whole-store propane refrigeration system.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.