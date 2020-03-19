Raley's Takes Senior Care to the Next Level

Raley's is adding additional services to support the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus outbreak, including those who are at risk and over the age of 65. Starting March 21, the grocer will offer two Senior Essentials Bags containing items at a large discount, available for in-store or curbside pickup.

Options include a $20 bag with fresh items and pantry staples or a $35 bag with ready-to-eat meals. Bags are available on a first-come, first-service basis and are limited to one bag per day, per family. Raley's has provided a complete list of Senior Essentials Bag items.

As of March 19, Raley's is adding curbside pickup for prescriptions at pharmacy locations, and starting March 22, additional time slots for pickup and delivery will be opened. Raley's is hiring additional team members to handle the increased demand.

"I believe the most important thing that all of us can do is to trust those who are leading us through this crisis and to remain calm and civic-minded," said Keith Knopf, Raley's CEO "Please know, the food system in the United States is the most sophisticated and robust in the world, and amid 'rational' demand, it will keep up. If we all normalize our buying behavior and resist the unnecessary need to stockpile, everyone can have what they need."

A number of other grocers continue to roll out programs such early shopping hours designated for seniors and other vulnerable populations before their stores officially open for the day.

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. The West Sacramento, Calif.-based company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.