Doordash, Rosie Team Up for Grocery Delivery

Ecommerce company Rosie and on-demand logistics platform DoorDash are offering independent grocers what the companies call a completely seamless end-to-end ecommerce and delivery experience for both the shopper and the retailer.

Retailers can use the Rosie online shopping platform to sell groceries via their Rosie-powered ecommerce website and to hand-select shopping lists with Rosie’s picking software. Now retailers who use the Rosie platform can offer their customers delivery fulfillment through the DoorDash Drive integration. Retailers that have partnered with Rosie can make use of this DoorDash integration at no additional cost.

“Over 60% of our retailers currently offer delivery. Our goal is to enable every independent grocery store across the US to offer ecommerce with delivery to their shoppers, and DoorDash has been an awesome partner for us along the way," said Nick Nickitas, CEO of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie and one of Progressive Grocer's 2019 GenNext winners. "Retailers who have partnered with Rosie and are offering delivery see a lift in sales, order volume and basket size."

"The integration Rosie and DoorDash have provided to our members is game-changing," said Thomas Horne, director of ecommerce and omnichannel initiatives at Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores (AFS). "Operating a store-run delivery service requires a unique set of competencies and investments. This new Rosie delivery offering provides retailers a low-cost and flexible option for their ecommerce teams and online guests. AFS is impressed and pleased with Rosie’s latest omnichannel integration.”