Associated Foods Stores Adds Online Shopping at 33 Stores

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has expanded its partnership with ecommerce company Rosie to add curbside pickup at 33 corporate stores. The Macey's, Dan's, Dick's Market, Lin's and Fresh Market locations will add the service by Oct. 31.

“Rosie’s deep integrations, including with First Data for online payment processing, helped make this expansion an easy decision," said David Rice, AFS' SVP and president of Associated Retail Operations, the company's wholly owned corporate subsidiary. "Rosie has continued to find ways to save money for retailers and expand convenience and usability for our customers.”

The grocery wholesaler has worked with Rosie since 2015, when its first store introduced online and mobile shopping. Customers will be able to receive free pickup on their first three orders of $30 or more by using the code "UtahCurbside" at checkout. The pickup rate is then $1.99 per order with the same minimum.

"Over the past year, we have invested heavily in providing integrated delivery services, Single Sign On, a best-in-class Clickable Weekly Ad and an exceptional mobile shopping experience," noted Nick Nickitas, CEO and co-founder of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. "These capabilities are not only critical for online shopping, but also increase in-store customer engagement, retention, loyalty and advocacy."

Salt Lake City-based AFS is an independent cooperatively owned grocery wholesaler that owns and operates 43 independent grocery stores under the Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s and Fresh Market banners, as well as serving more than 400 independent grocers in several Western mountain states.