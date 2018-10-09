Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. Now Offering Grocery Ecommerce to Members

Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. is introducing online grocery shopping to its independent grocery stores across the Southeast.

Partnering with Ithaca, N.Y.-based grocery technology provider Rosie for the initiative, each independent grocer will now have a digital storefront, enabling local shoppers to grocery shop online via their computers or mobile devices for click-and-collect or delivery. The platform helps make looking for new items easier, highlights nutrition information, allows access to weekly ads, and more.

Moreover, retailers can customize their grocery ecommerce program with special offers and discounts, extensive local branding, messaging to shoppers. among other features.

"We visited retailers using Rosie and have been continually impressed by their reputation for providing outstanding service and support to both the store and the online customer," said David Bullard, president and CEO of Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. "Rosie's commitment to helping grocers succeed by growing both top-and bottom-line results, not just selling them software, made us confident they are the right choice for our members."

Based in Bessemer, Ala., Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. has 265 stores in six southeastern states: Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida.