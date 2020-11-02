Fresh Tech Perspectives: 3 GenNext Award Winners Talk What's Next for Grocery

Emily Gibbons, VP of data science for The Kroger Co.’s 84.51° division, in Cincinnati; Nick Nickitas, CEO and founder of Ithaca, N.Y.-based ecommerce and data analytics services provider Rosie; and Jaclyn Cardin, director of interactive for La Farge, Wis.-based CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, are all in their 30s, and all look at the grocery business through a very different lens from that of many industry veterans.

PG sat down with all three of them individually to figure out what technologies are driving the industry and where they see the most potential for the next five years and beyond.

Some common themes emerged in these discussions: a truly seamless omnichannel experience is evolving and has yet to be fully realized; increased data and personalization are the way of the future, with transparency at the forefront; and customers are curating their own retail experiences while really being in charge.

The Omnichannel Shopper

We hear time and time again that customers are increasingly shopping for groceries online, but that retail stores won’t go away. All three of these young experts agree that one of the main reasons that this is true is because shoppers will never exclusively favor one channel.

“Depending on where you are and how your day is taking shape, there are some days where you’ll have time to run into the grocery store and have that in-store experience, where you get to hold and touch and see things, and take the time going through the aisles,” Cardin says. “Then you have other days where you’re just flying from one thing to the next, [so] being able to quickly find your top 10 items and shop off your list from last week is just going to be the most effective thing that you can do in order to get groceries home in time to feed the kids for dinner.