Tech Takes on Grocery Health & Wellness

The Fx app, nearing prototype stage, will home in on personalization, beginning first with asking a customer’s taste preferences, and then filtering foods that may work for him or her.

The next step dives a little deeper, whether a customer is looking for help with energy, sleep, managing blood sugar, weight loss, mental clarity or a number of other goals.

Working with its chief medical officer and University Hospitals, Heinen’s can take the technology one step further, and doctors can enter health conditions or recommendations for a patient. The patient can then see food options on the app that align with the doctor’s care.

“We’ve been talking with our hospital partner, and the doctor can go on [the app] and say, ‘You know what, I want them to do omega-3s every day, and I want them to eat two fruits and one vegetable every day,’ whatever it may be,” Foltz notes. “The patient can come into the app, and they can download those recipes or items, and the app will also have an educational component.”

The Importance of Accuracy

Heinen’s is developing a proprietary app with its technology partner, but it’s not the only grocer that wants to help carry the torch for customers’ health and wellness.

Spoon Guru has partnered with Walmart-owned Jet.com in the United States and grocers around the world to help shoppers easily discover foods and create meals that align with their preferences and requirements.

On average today, each shopper has 3.3 dietary preferences, and 64% of the world’s population follows some sort of exclusion diet, according to Spoon Guru’s research.

Spoon Guru makes sense of unstructured data to provide accurate product details both in the store and online.