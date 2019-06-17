Contextual Commerce Gains Ground in Grocery

Consumers no longer want to search for you to make a purchase. They believe your business should be where they are.

From buy buttons to messaging bots and voice assistants to scan-and-bag apps, the grocery industry has been embracing contextual commerce, although there’s much more to the technology than the industry has seen so far.

Whether it’s referred to as contextual, connected, voice or conversational commerce, the key element is convenience.

“It’s about bringing the brand closer to the consumer where they are and where they prefer to be,” says Mariam Reza, VP global enterprise solutions for AI-powered messaging platform LivePerson, based in New York. “It’s a conversation between the brand and the consumer, rather than just an interaction or a transaction.”

Voice-Enabled Shopping

An estimated $40 billion will be spent through voice commerce by 2022, up from $2 billion in 2017, according to research from global strategy consultancy OC&C.

Walmart, Target and The Kroger Co. all have voice-enabled shopping through Google Assistant, while Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market can connect through consumers’ smart appliances and encourage voice-enabled shopping through Alexa, just to name a few grocery adopters.

“Many people find it easier to navigate the online world and make purchases using their voice rather than typing on a keyboard or clicking around with a mouse,” says Stacy Caprio, founder of Chicago-based Accelerated Growth Marketing. “It is much more convenient to speak to navigate the web and make purchases, which I think will be the main reason for voice search and purchases rising in popularity.”

Another large advantage of contextual commerce is immediacy. Consumers don’t have time to rethink their purchase, leave it sitting in their digital cart or abandon it completely when they can’t find their credit card or don’t want to exert the effort.

Take, for example, restaurant chain TGI Fridays, where customers can place an order through a conversation with a voice assistant and use a stored mobile payment or digital wallet service to complete the transaction. The relationship, however, doesn’t stop at a single transaction. TGI Fridays looks at patterns in the way consumers are purchasing and reaches out around the time someone is most likely to order again.