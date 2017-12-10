Target Expanding Google Express Voice Ordering

Target Corp. has announced its plan to expand voice-activated shopping nationwide – which also allow for using the Target Redcard on purchases – through its partnership with Mountain View, Calif.-based technology company Google Inc.

The Google Express expansion follows Target’s successful trial of the home-delivery shopping service in California and New York, allowing more guests across the country to shop Target’s assortment via the service for delivery in two days. The Google Express voice assistant can be used via its app as well as through the Google Home voice-activated device and Android TV. The voice-command service also will be available soon via the Google Assistant function on eligible Android phones and iPhones.

And next year, Target will make its Redcard debit and credit cards available as an option for Google Express shoppers, giving them the same convenience and 5-percent-off benefits the cards provide in-store.

“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, chief information and digital officer at the Minneapolis-based retailer. “What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”

Beginning in 2018, guests will have the option to pick up their orders in a Target store, where orders are ready in just two hours. Guests also will be able to choose to link their Target.com accounts with Google for a more personalized shopping experience.

Through the partnership, Target and Google teams will collaborate on creating innovative digital experiences using voice and other cutting-edge technologies to elevate Target’s strength in style categories such as home, apparel and beauty.