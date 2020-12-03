Hy-Vee Changing Market Grilles to Wahlburgers Restaurants

Hy-Vee is transitioning all 21 of its Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants to casual, counter-service Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer. The partnership between the grocer and the franchise burger joint began in 2017 at the Hy-Vee location in Mall of America near Minneapolis.

"Our customers are wanting more fresh and convenient meal options," Tina Potthoff, SVP, communications told Progressive Grocer. "During this transition, the dining area will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, and will serve a modified Market Grille menu including breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials that can be ordered at a kiosk. The full-service bar will remain."

Information about Wahlburgers grand opening dates and additional details will be shared at a later date.

Hy-Vee has a page on its website specifically for jobs at the company's Wahlburgers restaurants, but there may be some layoffs. This news comes after Hy-Vee announced last month a number of transitions at the grocer.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.