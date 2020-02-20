Hy-Vee Ramps Up C-Store Business

Hy-Vee is ramping up its c-store business with a big acquisition.

The grocer has acquired four QuikTrip Corp. convenience stores in the Des Moines, Iowa, metro area and plans to convert them into Fast & Fresh Express stores.

"We are constantly reviewing all the stores that we have in all markets, and there are some throughout the course of years that just no longer fit our model, our expectations," QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told the Des Moines Register.

Fast & Fresh is similar to a c-store in that it has fuel pumps and grab-and-go items, but it's unique because it also functions as a smaller-scale grocery store. The Fast & Fresh Express banner is a smaller version of this concept.

Currently, Hy-Vee operates one Fast & Fresh Express location in the state of Iowa in Ankeny, with two additional locations in the Des Moines metro area.

The grocer also operates 14 metro-area Hy-Vee Gas stores that will be rebranded to the Fast & Fresh Express banner as part of a remodel and department update initiative across Kansas and Missouri.

The QuikTrip locations converted to Fresh & Fresh Express will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hy-Vee plans to open the stores on March 20.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.