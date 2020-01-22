Hy-Vee Makes Major Executive Moves
Hy-Vee has announced a number of changes to its executive team. First, the grocer has elevated Jay Marshall — who has been with the company for 38 years — to vice chairman. In addition to serving in this capacity, he will continue to oversee the operations of Hy-Vee's supply chain and subsidiaries.
“While Jay will oversee key areas of our company, he will also work on the larger challenges facing the retail industry today,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, president, and CEO. “Jay has worked in and led virtually every area of Hy-Vee throughout his career, and he is a great and trusted leader. I am confident that he will do an excellent job in this new role.”
Most recently, Marshall was EVP, co-COO and president of Hy-Vee subsidiaries/commissaries — a position he was appointed to in 2016. With Marshall's new position, Jeremy Gosch will continue as COO. Marshall and Gosch were on the Hy-Vee executive team honored as Progressive Grocer's Retailer of the Year in 2017.
Additionally, Darren Baty, current Hy-Vee EVP, will take on the role of chief merchandising officer.
This change comes on the heels of Brett Bremser's recent retirement after 35 years with the company, starting as a part-time clerk in 1981 before rising through the ranks to various management positions.
Craig Clasen, SVP of retail business development, also retired on Jan. 1, although the company didn't address any plans for a replacement. Clasen oversaw several vendor and supplier relationships while also vetting innovative products and companies.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.