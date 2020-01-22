Hy-Vee Makes Major Executive Moves

Hy-Vee has announced a number of changes to its executive team. First, the grocer has elevated Jay Marshall — who has been with the company for 38 years — to vice chairman. In addition to serving in this capacity, he will continue to oversee the operations of Hy-Vee's supply chain and subsidiaries.

“While Jay will oversee key areas of our company, he will also work on the larger challenges facing the retail industry today,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, president, and CEO. “Jay has worked in and led virtually every area of Hy-Vee throughout his career, and he is a great and trusted leader. I am confident that he will do an excellent job in this new role.”

Most recently, Marshall was EVP, co-COO and president of Hy-Vee subsidiaries/commissaries — a position he was appointed to in 2016. With Marshall's new position, Jeremy Gosch will continue as COO. Marshall and Gosch were on the Hy-Vee executive team honored as Progressive Grocer's Retailer of the Year in 2017.